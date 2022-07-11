Log in
Materials Down as Dollar Rises -- Materials Roundup

07/11/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials producers fell as the dollar rose and China looked set to reintroduce Covid 19 restrictions.

One measure of the dollar's value against rivals hit a 19-year high Monday. That weighed on the price of wheat, copper and other commodities priced in the greenback.

The prospect of the dollar crossing parity with the euro for the first time in two decades is roiling foreign-exchange markets.

Railroads reported an increase in unfilled grain car orders, suggesting supply-chain issues are still affecting the delivery of farm produce.

Exchange operator CME Group is launching a new lumber futures contract aimed at boosting the trade in two-by-four derivatives, where reduced liquidity has exacerbated wild swings in American wood prices in recent years.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1632ET

