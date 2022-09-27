Advanced search
News: Latest News
Materials Down as Dollar Rises -- Materials Roundup

09/27/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as the dollar rose in the wake of more hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve officials.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said the U.S. central bank needs to tighten monetary policy until underlying inflation is declining, and then wait to see whether it has done enough.

A stronger dollar weighs on commodity prices and diminishes the value of multinationals' overseas earnings, said one strategist.

The Fed's stance and its effect on currency markets has led to brutal revisions to earnings targets and selling of cyclical stocks in recent weeks, said Eric Marshall, president of money manager Hodges Capital. "Part of that has been the translational effects from forex with the dollar strengthening so much, but I think the real concern right now is that the Fed was behind the curve, and now are they doing too much to slow down inflation," said Mr. Marshall.

Still, the stronger dollar could eventually take pressure off the Fed as it will make imports cheaper, effectively "importing deflation," Mr. Marshall said. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1627ET

