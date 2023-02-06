Materials Down as Dollar Rises -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as the dollar rose against rival currencies, reflecting a reassessment of the interest-rate outlook in the wake of a strong jobs report.

Dollar-sensitive gold futures, which plunged Friday after the January jobs data, finished flat at around $1880 an ounce.

U.S. gold-mining giant Newmont made a roughly $17 billion offer to acquire Australia's Newcrest Mining, as difficulty prospecting for large new deposits motivates consolidation among precious-metals miners.

