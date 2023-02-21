Advanced search
Materials Down as Dollar Rises -- Materials Roundup

02/21/2023 | 05:26pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as the dollar rose in anticipation of more interest rate hikes.

The stronger dollar weighed on gold futures, which closed near their lows of the year. "The triggers are higher bond yields, and [anticipated] terminal rates, because growth and inflation have been higher than expected," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

BHP Group fell slightly after the world's largest miner by market capitalization said a drop in commodities prices eroded earnings in the first half of its fiscal year.

Wheat futures fell despite saber rattling from Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of negotiations on the continuation of a safe-passage deal on Black Sea grain exports.

South Korean chemicals concern LG Chem agreed to buy a stake in Piedmont Lithium, banking on incentives to bolster electric-vehicle demand in the U.S. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1725ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 0.23% 48.37 Delayed Quote.6.20%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.62% 1.21134 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.59% 0.73871 Delayed Quote.0.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.30% 1.06495 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
GOLD -0.35% 1835.13 Delayed Quote.0.83%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012075 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LG CHEM, LTD. 3.00% 687000 End-of-day quote.14.50%
LG CORP. 1.95% 83600 End-of-day quote.7.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.61% 0.6217 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC. -1.08% 0.92 Delayed Quote.43.41%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.93% 750.75 End-of-day quote.-3.35%
HOT NEWS