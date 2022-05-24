Materials Down as Dollar Slides -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as the dollar weakened and inflationary expectations remained high.

Inflation-associated sectors like materials could spearhead any market recovery from the recent selloff, according to one strategist. "We don't know when the market is going to bottom out or when inflation's going to peak or when we'll start to see a little reversal in employment trends," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

"What we would expect to see is a shift in [market] leadership. If you look at some of the stocks that have held up better, there are hints where the new leadership might be -- energy industrial materials -- some of those areas."

Mining and trading giant Glencore said it would pay at least $1.2 billion and that two business units would plead guilty to bribery in the U.K. and conspiracy to violate U.S. anti-corruption laws, resolving longstanding criminal probes.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he believes the central bank can raise rates to deal with overly high inflation without sending the economy into recession.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1739ET