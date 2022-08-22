Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Materials Down as Hopes for Less Aggressive Fed Fades -- Materials Roundup

08/22/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as hopes that the Federal Reserve was close to moderating its inflation fight faded.

Recent hawkish statements from Fed officials have driven up the probabilities of a 75-basis-point rate hike priced into futures markets, said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

"Dollar strength is largely driven by fear of a hawkish Jackson Hole message from Fed Chair Powell," said strategists at Standard Chartered, in a note to clients. The stronger dollar weighed on precious metals, causing gold futures to retreat for the sixth straight session.

Diamond miners Petra Diamonds and Gem Diamonds fell sharply after analysts at brokerage Liberum Capital cut their rating on the companies' shares.

Grain futures rose amid signs of rising Chinese demand and crop-damaging heat in Nebraska.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-22 1630ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.01% 0.68783 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.44% 1.17676 Delayed Quote.-12.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.35% 0.766 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.92% 0.9944 Delayed Quote.-11.75%
GOLD -0.61% 1734.87 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.08% 0.012523 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.09% 0.61706 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED -0.99% 100 Delayed Quote.36.49%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -0.84% 2252.81 Real-time Quote.-5.01%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 1.44% 591.2 Delayed Quote.29.97%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37pTech Down as Inflation Fears Cool Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:34pConsumer Cos Down as Natural Gas Spike Seen Hurting Spending -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:33pHealth Care Edges Lower as Sector Seen Resilient to Inflation - Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:31pMaterials Down as Hopes for Less Aggressive Fed Fades -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:30pArgentina extends tax incentives on undeclared savings to spur construction
RE
04:28pGoldman Sachs' long-running gender bias lawsuit set for June 2023 trial
RE
04:25pLIVESTOCK-Hog futures firm after hitting six-week low, cattle futures weak
RE
04:24pToronto market hits 2-week low as bond yields climb
RE
04:22pWall Street ends sharply lower on fears of aggressive Fed
RE
04:11pU.S. court upholds Conoco's $8.7 billion award for loss of Venezuela assets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited vis..
2Analyst recommendations: Snowflake, Vipshop, UIta Beauty, VF, Advance A..
3European shares drop on hawkish ECB signals
4AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.(BOIN:APE) added to FTSE All-World Inde..
5ENCAVIS AG is expanding its solar park portfolio in the Netherlands by ..

HOT NEWS