Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Materials Down as Traders Digest Fed Comments -- Materials Roundup

08/29/2022 | 04:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments from Jackson Hole, Wyo., on Friday.

"Powell sent a short and direct message that there won't be a Fed pivot anytime soon and that has markets positioned for further equity weakness," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group, in a note to clients. Growing anticipation of a steep rate path for the Fed kept the dollar near multiyear highs, which, in turn, weighed on dollar-sensitive gold futures.

Concerns about fighting near Ukrainian nuclear plants drove wheat futures 4.6% higher in New York. There were also concerns about drought conditions in parts of the U.S. grain belt.

Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group fell slightly as it posted a sharp decline in full-year profit, reflecting a drop in iron-ore prices and an increase in operating costs.

Gold futures slipped as rising Treasury yields cooled demand for the rate-sensitive commodity. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1624ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.46% 0.68988 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.11% 1.17009 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.39% 0.7681 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.58% 0.9992 Delayed Quote.-12.61%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -4.93% 18.89 Delayed Quote.3.44%
GOLD 0.15% 1737.38 Delayed Quote.-5.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.012504 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.69% 0.61478 Delayed Quote.-10.28%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.63% 790 End-of-day quote.1.82%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:26pWall Street retreats as rate hike concerns persist
RE
04:25pMaterials Down as Traders Digest Fed Comments -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:22pEnergy Up With Oil on Supply Concerns -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:15pDollar eases off of 20-year high as euro boosted by rates view
RE
04:12pCANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.05% to 19,863.73
RE
04:09pMARKETMIND : Two-year U.S. bond yield dam bursts
RE
04:00pWall Street retreats as rate hike concerns persist
RE
03:50pWHITE HOUSE : Biden has not been briefed on classified materials recovered from Trump's home
RE
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.247% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.109% -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China stocks fall as economic slowdown concerns weigh
2BW LPG's Financial Results for Q2 2022
3APPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
4BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Farmmi Shipping Repeat Order to Southwest Asia

HOT NEWS