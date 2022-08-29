Materials Down as Traders Digest Fed Comments -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments from Jackson Hole, Wyo., on Friday.

"Powell sent a short and direct message that there won't be a Fed pivot anytime soon and that has markets positioned for further equity weakness," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group, in a note to clients. Growing anticipation of a steep rate path for the Fed kept the dollar near multiyear highs, which, in turn, weighed on dollar-sensitive gold futures.

Concerns about fighting near Ukrainian nuclear plants drove wheat futures 4.6% higher in New York. There were also concerns about drought conditions in parts of the U.S. grain belt.

Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group fell slightly as it posted a sharp decline in full-year profit, reflecting a drop in iron-ore prices and an increase in operating costs.

Gold futures slipped as rising Treasury yields cooled demand for the rate-sensitive commodity.

