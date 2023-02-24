Advanced search
Materials Down as Traders Place Inflation Bets -- Materials Roundup

02/24/2023 | 05:34pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders sought out sectors that fare better in inflationary eras.

The personal-consumption expenditures price index -- the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation -- rose 5.4% in January from a year earlier, up from 5.3% in December, the Commerce Department said. The up-tick was not severe enough to cause a rout in cyclical sectors or the broad stock market, according to one observer.

"The market had expected that it was going to be hot but it wasn't as hot as the surprise on the Consumer Price Inflation index," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "It wasn't as if it was outlandish."

Susan Collins, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said inflation remains too high, and that she anticipates further rate increases to reach "a sufficiently restrictive level."

Aluminum futures fell after the U.S. imposed a 200% tariff on Russian exports of the industrial metal. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.27% 0.67219 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.62% 1.1941 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.49% 0.7342 Delayed Quote.0.02%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.50% 1.05437 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.29% 0.012076 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.08% 0.61629 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -2.62% 147.3644 Real-time Quote.0.87%
HOT NEWS