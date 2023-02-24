Materials Down as Traders Place Inflation Bets -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders sought out sectors that fare better in inflationary eras.

The personal-consumption expenditures price index -- the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation -- rose 5.4% in January from a year earlier, up from 5.3% in December, the Commerce Department said. The up-tick was not severe enough to cause a rout in cyclical sectors or the broad stock market, according to one observer.

"The market had expected that it was going to be hot but it wasn't as hot as the surprise on the Consumer Price Inflation index," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial. "It wasn't as if it was outlandish."

Susan Collins, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said inflation remains too high, and that she anticipates further rate increases to reach "a sufficiently restrictive level."

Aluminum futures fell after the U.S. imposed a 200% tariff on Russian exports of the industrial metal.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1733ET