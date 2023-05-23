Producers of metals and other raw materials fell sharply as traders braced for more brinksmanship ahead of June 1, which could be the "X" date for U.S. debt payments.

Wheat futures rose as shipments from Ukraine appeared to slow despite an extension of the Black Sea export-route deal with Russia.

Gold futures fell for the fifth time in six sessions as traders hedged their bets on the likelihood of a financial crisis.

05-23-23 1738ET