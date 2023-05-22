Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked down amid persistent fears about a potential U.S. default.

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) plan to meet on Monday evening, as negotiators work to strike a debt-ceiling deal before June 1, around which date Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the U.S. could face its first-ever default.

Gold futures slipped, following the precious metals biggest weekly loss since February.

Grain futures rose as weather forecasts for U.S. planting regions for June appear dry, potentially stressing freshly planted crops.

