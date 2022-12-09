Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Materials Down on Economic Uncertainty -- Materials Roundup

12/09/2022 | 10:45pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid uncertainty about the economic outlook.

Investors are split between those who have optimistic and pessimistic views of the economy, said one strategist. "There's this tug of war," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"Recession fears have hovered over the market ... but then you've got industry folks saying 'it's not going to be that bad.' Recessions come in a broad spectrum of intensity, and that's the difficult thing."

Iron-ore miner Vale rose after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley said the Brazilian company was set to benefit from a range of factors, including the end of China's Covid-zero policy, the potential resolution of legal claims from the Mariana dam disaster, and a possible deal involving its base-metals unit. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1744ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. -0.45% 221.04 Delayed Quote.40.21%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.88% 89.47 Delayed Quote.-11.08%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pFitch affirms United Kingdom rating at 'AA-'
RE
05:49pFitch Affirms U.K. at 'AA-', Sees Higher Debt and Weaker Growth
DJ
05:47pFinancials Down After Inflation Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:47pUtilities Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:47pCommunications Services Up As Netflix Rallies -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:47pTech Down Ahead of Consumer-Price Data -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:46pConsumer Cos Down Despite Strong Sentiment Survey -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:45pHealth Care Down as Growth Optimism Wanes -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:45pIndustrials Down After Producer Price Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:45pMaterials Down on Economic Uncertainty -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1InterContinental Hotels Shares Have Been 'Left Behind'
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, Metlife, Netflix, Take-Two...
3ECB to raise deposit rate by 50 bps on Dec 15 as bloc enters winter rec..
4Marketmind: All in on reopening
5UK public's medium-term inflation expectations edge up: BoE

HOT NEWS