Materials Down on Economic Worries -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell sharply amid economic pessimism.

The Federal Reserve's determination to prevent another era of persistent inflation could cause it to overcorrect and bring on a deep recession, warned one money manager.

Central banks and political leaders are "always fighting the last war and the last mistake made was too much fiscal and quantitative easings, that's not the mistake they'll make," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

"So probably no 70s...Now maybe we do get a mini 2008 because they are mostly worried about the 70s."

Commodity futures were mixed alongside sentiment about the Chinese economic outlook. Copper futures rose on hopes that China's fewer Covid-19 restrictions and lower-than-expected death rate would stimulate economic activity.

Soybean futures fell, as traders said Covid outbreaks were blunting the economic impact of easing restrictions.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1655ET