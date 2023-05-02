Producers of metals and other raw materials fell on trepidation ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement.

"I think the market's longing for a little bit of visibility into whether inflation is under control, and maybe that the interest-rate increases are going to subside at some point," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

BHP Group is set to strengthen its position as a leader in copper mining after the close of its Oz Minerals acquisition, scheduled for Tuesday, said analysts at brokerage UBS.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1741ET