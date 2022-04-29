Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Materials Down on Global Growth Fears -- Materials Roundup

04/29/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid fears that spiraling inflation would slow global consumption.

Gold futures ticked up, but the precious metal still booked its worst monthly performance since September 2021, as a spike in the relative value of the dollar weighed.

The dollar has risen to the highest level in decades against some peers because of the Federal Reserve's repeated vows to aggressively tighten monetary policy in an attempt to rein in inflation.

The spike in inflation triggered by the war in Ukraine began in the commodity sector, but it could eventually slow growth to the point where commodity demand weakens.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-22 1627ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28pMaterials Down on Global Growth Fears -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:27pEnergy Down Amid Global Recession Fears -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:25pTwitter CEO faces employee anger over Musk attacks at company-wide meeting
RE
04:24pAlimentation couche-tard, eg group in deal talks; latest proposa…
RE
04:23pCalifornia willing to keep nuclear plant running to keep lights on
RE
04:23pLyondell Basell to shutter Houston oil refinery in exit from refining
RE
04:17pChile's Codelco reports Q1 pre-tax profit of $1.521 billion
RE
04:13pFlorida judge orders no bond for prison officers charged in inmate death
RE
04:13pJudge 'surprised' at Trump claim he has no documents sought in probe
RE
04:08pS&p 500 down 13.3% through first four months of the year, bigges…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar dips, U.S. stocks tumble on inflation concerns
2Apple sees bigger supply problems after strong start to year
3Chinese Tech Giants Surge After Beijing Pledges to Support Sector
4Novo Nordisk lifts 2022 outlook after strong quarter, shares jump
5ATOSS SOFTWARE AG : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating

HOT NEWS