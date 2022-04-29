Materials Down on Global Growth Fears -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid fears that spiraling inflation would slow global consumption.

Gold futures ticked up, but the precious metal still booked its worst monthly performance since September 2021, as a spike in the relative value of the dollar weighed.

The dollar has risen to the highest level in decades against some peers because of the Federal Reserve's repeated vows to aggressively tighten monetary policy in an attempt to rein in inflation.

The spike in inflation triggered by the war in Ukraine began in the commodity sector, but it could eventually slow growth to the point where commodity demand weakens.

