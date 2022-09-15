Advanced search
Materials Down on Growth Concerns -- Materials Roundup

09/15/2022 | 04:27pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid more profit warnings, and as the dollar hovered near a 20-year high against rivals.

United States Steel fell after the steelmaker projected third-quarter earnings short of Wall Street targets, echoing a warning from rival Nucor. Nucor shares fell in sympathy. Shares of a third major domestic steelmaker, Steel Dynamics, rose after it forecast robust third-quarter earnings.

Mixed economic data suggest that the global economy is set to endure a period of rising inflation and slowing growth.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to movements in the dollar, fell to the lowest level since April 2020. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1627ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.67% 1.14678 Delayed Quote.-14.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.53% 0.7554 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.13% 0.99962 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
GOLD -1.93% 1665.04 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.47% 0.012528 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.82% 0.59673 Delayed Quote.-12.21%
NUCOR -2.85% 117.27 Delayed Quote.5.75%
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. 2.25% 76.23 Delayed Quote.20.11%
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION -0.64% 20.3 Delayed Quote.-14.20%
