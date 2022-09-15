Materials Down on Growth Concerns -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid more profit warnings, and as the dollar hovered near a 20-year high against rivals.

United States Steel fell after the steelmaker projected third-quarter earnings short of Wall Street targets, echoing a warning from rival Nucor. Nucor shares fell in sympathy. Shares of a third major domestic steelmaker, Steel Dynamics, rose after it forecast robust third-quarter earnings.

Mixed economic data suggest that the global economy is set to endure a period of rising inflation and slowing growth.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to movements in the dollar, fell to the lowest level since April 2020.

