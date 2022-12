Producers of metals and other raw materials fell alongside expectations for global economic growth.

An unexpectedly sharp narrowing in the U.S. trade deficit prompted economists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group to boost their gross-domestic product growth estimates.

Wheat futures rose amid concerns that the winter storm in the grain-producing region of the U.S. had wiped out some crops.

