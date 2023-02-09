Advanced search
Materials Down on Interest Rate Fears -- Materials Roundup

02/09/2023
Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

A series of vows to keep raising rates from Federal Reserve officials has eroded hopes about the Fed's intentions to gradually slow down hikes.

"When you heard it from just the chairman, you thought, maybe, 'OK, that's one man's opinion,'" said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, the parent company of options firm tastytrade. "Now, it's starting to take hold that, 'hey, we're not out of the woods yet.'"

Commodities trading house Trafigura Group said it was the victim of an elaborate fraud that could cost it as much as $500 million after inspection of container deliveries revealed missing orders of key battery ingredient nickel.

Swedish auto maker Volvo Car is in advanced talks with some of the biggest mining companies over potential stakes in lithium mining or processing operations. Copper futures rose on optimism about Chinese demand. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 0.66% 207.05 Delayed Quote.9.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.06% 0.69325 Delayed Quote.2.23%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.40% 1.21182 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.74311 Delayed Quote.1.17%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 1.07367 Delayed Quote.0.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.012123 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.6321 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
HOT NEWS