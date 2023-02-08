Advanced search
Materials Down on Rate Concerns -- Materials Roundup

02/08/2023 | 05:28pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he's "prepared for a longer fight to get inflation down." The comments echoed those of New York Fed President John Williams. One strategist said the central bankers are having a hard time convincing stock-market bulls that plans are in earnest.

"The market is not believing what the Fed is saying, and the Fed is repeating its message that it's going to hike further," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

"It's really tough to have a recession without a rise in unemployment, and we obviously saw the very strong January jobs report. And it's really, really tough to bring inflation under control without a recession."

Australian building-materials concern Boral posted a sharp drop in first-half net profit, tempered by an optimistic growth outlook. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1727ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.55% 0.69259 Delayed Quote.1.10%
BORAL LIMITED -1.51% 3.89 Delayed Quote.21.80%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.20706 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.42% 0.74363 Delayed Quote.0.73%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.16% 1.07131 Delayed Quote.0.25%
HALMA PLC 0.97% 2293 Delayed Quote.15.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.22% 0.012105 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.16% 0.631 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
