Producers of metals and other raw materials fell in anticipation of higher interest rates.

Wheat futures fell to their lowest level since July 2021 as fund traders bet that an export deal between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea would be extended.

Coal remained the top energy source in Germany for electricity generation last year.

Gold futures settled higher ahead of Friday's pivotal jobs data.

03-09-23 1730ET