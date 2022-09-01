Materials Down on Recession Concerns -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell sharply as traders bet a recession was approaching.

Rio Tinto shares fell after the iron miner agreed to buy out the remaining portion of Mongolian mining venture Turquoise Hill Resources, boosting a previous offer for the stake. Turquoise Hill shares surged. BHP Group, the world's largest miner by production, fell by 3%, testing multi year lows.

Copper futures fell 3% in New York and are now down by almost one-quarter for the year to date, as the post pandemic period of strong global growth and rampant inflation looked set to come to an end.

"We continue to believe that the peak for core PCE inflation is behind us, as the surge in goods inflation caused by shortages and rising commodity prices has likely peaked and should moderate by year-end," said economists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1627ET