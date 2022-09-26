Advanced search
Materials Down on Recession Fears -- Materials Roundup

09/26/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials fell sharply as traders positioned themselves for a global recession induced by central-bank action.

Central bank strategy is following "a clear sequence: overtighten policy first, significant economic damage second, and then signs of inflation easing only many months later," said strategists at money manager BlackRock Investment Institute, in a note to clients.

In the latest indication that the Federal Reserve could be comfortable with that scenario, Susan Collins, the new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said she was committed to bringing inflation down to 2% even if it means slowing the economy. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1630ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -1.14% 584.65 Delayed Quote.-35.41%
COLLINS CO., LTD. -3.74% 16.75 End-of-day quote.9.48%
