Materials Down on Rotation Into Defensive Sectors -- Materials Roundup

06/30/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials producers fell as traders rotated out of cyclical sectors and into defensive sectors, in anticipation of a global recession.

Nickel and palladium futures fell a session after the U.K. government announced sanctions on Russia's second richest man, Vladimir Potanin.

Fine farm weather in the U.S. and Europe, and a rush of Russian grain ships through the Black Sea have taken the sting out of global wheat prices, a welcome sign for countries struggling with surging food costs.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1643ET

