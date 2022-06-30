Materials Down on Rotation Into Defensive Sectors -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials producers fell as traders rotated out of cyclical sectors and into defensive sectors, in anticipation of a global recession.

Nickel and palladium futures fell a session after the U.K. government announced sanctions on Russia's second richest man, Vladimir Potanin.

Fine farm weather in the U.S. and Europe, and a rush of Russian grain ships through the Black Sea have taken the sting out of global wheat prices, a welcome sign for countries struggling with surging food costs.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-22 1643ET