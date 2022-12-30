Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Materials Down on Skepticism About Growth Prospects -- Materials Roundup

12/30/2022 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid growing skepticism about the outlook for global economic growth.

Gold futures hovered near a six-month high as the dollar continued to retreat from a recent peak.

A coordinated global central banking campaign against inflation is limiting growth prospects in 2023. Hopes that the Federal Reserve would amend its rate policy were dashed late in the year.

"The data towards the back end of 2022 wasn't as promising as hoped and the communication from the Fed and others has remained more hawkish than investors would like," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at foreign exchange brokerage Oanda Group, in a note to clients. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1727ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.72% 0.6813 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.34% 1.2095 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.7375 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.39% 1.0702 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
GOLD 0.47% 1823.58 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.01209 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.05% 0.6348 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
Latest news "Economy"
05:51pRonaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
RE
05:48pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 7.82% This Year to 96.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pEuro Lost 5.89% to $1.0703 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pSterling Lost 10.57% to $1.2098 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pDollar Gains 13.91% to 131.12 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pU.S. review could delay or block Binance deal for Voyager Digital
RE
05:41pDogecoin Lost 2.02% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEthereum Gained 0.17% to $1197.20 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBitcoin Lost 0.14% to $16575.76 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pPentagon awards $7.8 billion F-35 contract modification to Lockheed Martin
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Cigna, Diamondback Energy, ..
2North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Wilt As Year Comes to an..
3Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 ..
4China central bank promises more policy support for economy
5Futures slip on last trading day of torrid year

HOT NEWS