Materials Down on Skepticism About Growth Prospects -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid growing skepticism about the outlook for global economic growth.

Gold futures hovered near a six-month high as the dollar continued to retreat from a recent peak.

A coordinated global central banking campaign against inflation is limiting growth prospects in 2023. Hopes that the Federal Reserve would amend its rate policy were dashed late in the year.

"The data towards the back end of 2022 wasn't as promising as hoped and the communication from the Fed and others has remained more hawkish than investors would like," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at foreign exchange brokerage Oanda Group, in a note to clients.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1727ET