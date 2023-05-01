Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as the dollar advanced ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement at midweek.

The dollar rose sharply against a basket of currencies, weighing on precious-metal and grain futures. Hopes that the Fed would reconsider a rate hike faded following strong inflation data last week, and the relatively smooth resolution of the latest bank failure over the weekend.

Wheat for July delivery fell 2.5% to $6.18 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Shares of British mining giant Anglo American said its first-quarter production rose 9%, lifted by higher copper output at a new mine in Peru as well as improvements in its steelmaking coal and iron ore business operations.

