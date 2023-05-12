Producers of metals and other raw materials were more or less flat, but fell markedly for the week, as investors backed away from sectors that benefit from inflationary trends.

"There are finally signs that goods price disinflation is broadening as supply chains continue to improve and demand softens," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research.

"Rent inflation should continue to cool over the course of the year given the moderation in asking rent growth," they added.

Gold futures finished the week down slightly, but held above the psychologically significant $2,000 an ounce level, as traders hedged their bets on the likelihood that Republicans and Democrats could negotiate a settlement to the debt-ceiling debate.

"Not sure it can be a real catalyst -- and sort of likely it gets postponed," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund, who has a small position in gold.

"I am more concerned about the debt-ceiling resolution, which leads to very heavy issuance by the U.S. Treasury, translating to a massive quantitative tightening."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 1655ET