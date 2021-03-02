Materials Drop On Risk Aversion -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as investors fled sectors considered high risk.

There are signs that bullish sentiment on Wall Street is overheating, a leading contrarian indicator of a flight from risk.

Recommended "sell-side" Wall Street brokerage allocations to stocks is nearing multi-year highs and levels that have foreshadowed "sell signals" in the past, said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

Industrial metals sold off after Caixin's February China purchasing-managers index fell to a nine-month low.

Gold futures ticked up, arresting a five-session slide, but remained deep in the red for the year, as investors turned to other hedges against erosion of the dollar, including digital currencies.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-21 1652ET