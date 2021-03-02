Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Materials Drop On Risk Aversion -- Materials Roundup

03/02/2021 | 04:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell as investors fled sectors considered high risk.

There are signs that bullish sentiment on Wall Street is overheating, a leading contrarian indicator of a flight from risk.

Recommended "sell-side" Wall Street brokerage allocations to stocks is nearing multi-year highs and levels that have foreshadowed "sell signals" in the past, said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

Industrial metals sold off after Caixin's February China purchasing-managers index fell to a nine-month low.

Gold futures ticked up, arresting a five-session slide, but remained deep in the red for the year, as investors turned to other hedges against erosion of the dollar, including digital currencies.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-21 1652ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:59pIndustrials Nudge Lower As Global Growth Bets Pared -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:57pMICROSOFT  : says Chinese hackers targeted groups via server software
RE
04:56pOil falls to two-week lows as OPEC+ seen easing supply curbs
RE
04:55pOne year into pandemic, sky begins to clear over U.S. economy
RE
04:54pTreeHouse Foods appoints two new directors after deal with Jana Partners
RE
04:53pMaterials Drop On Risk Aversion -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:51pEnergy Falls As Valuation Concerns Trump Economic Optimism -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:48pCERAWEEK-ConocoPhillips still working to restore Permian oil output after freeze
RE
04:44pSCOTT HILL : NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange says CFO Scott Hill to retire in May
RE
04:43pTexan chipmakers face slow recovery from power crisis as demand rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIXT SE : PRESS RELEASE : SIXT closes 2020 with a slight profit in Europe despite Corona - total consolidated ..
2Brexodus from City of London to the EU slows
3NASDAQ 100 : Stocks hit the pause button
4Target to spend $4 billion a year to speed up delivery as pandemic spurs online gains
5TRANSPARENCY AT CBO: Future Plans and a Review of 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ