Producers of metals and other raw materials fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders braced for more inflation in the wake of strong jobs data.

The spike in Treasury yields has prompted concerns about the outlook for economic growth.

"As yields go up, credit conditions tighten, and the likelihood of recession becomes greater -- and the severity of it probably becomes greater," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

"A lot of it is the price we pay to tame inflation," Marshall said.

Miners including Norwegian firm Bluelake Mineral are seeking to reopen shuttered mines rather than prospecting for new ones to save time garnering local and regulatory support as copper prices and electrification-related demand for the metal rise, The Wall Street Journal reported.

