Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Materials Flat Amid Chinese Commodity Price-Control Efforts -- Materials Roundup

05/26/2021 | 04:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials were more or less flat as China's efforts to rein in commodity prices appeared to take effect.

With a series of moves designed to stop speculation, China has succeeded in slowing a runaway rally in copper, iron-ore, aluminum and other industrial metals' prices. The price of copper closed Wednesday about 5% below its record high in New York, marked earlier in May.

A U.S. federal judge shut down an attempt by Bayer to limit all future liability related to its popular Roundup weedkiller, concluding in an order that the proposal would benefit the company much more than Roundup users who blame the product for causing cancer.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-21 1626ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32pAmerican Eagle beats revenue estimates on robust demand
RE
04:28pEXPLAINER : What the Dutch court carbon emissions ruling means for Shell
RE
04:27pMaterials Flat Amid Chinese Commodity Price-Control Efforts -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:25pSponsor A Ride Will Underwrite Local Trips for Essential Workers during VTA Shutdown in San Jose Area
SE
04:25pEnergy Boosted By Fuel-Demand Outlook - Energy Roundup
DJ
04:19pTUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES  : WannaCry Ransomware is trending again. Here's what you need to know
PU
04:18pOil settles higher on stronger demand outlook as U.S inventories fall
RE
04:14pWall Street edges up as U.S. bond yields stay tame
RE
04:08pBHP taps Nutrien for Canada potash mine partnership - Bloomberg News
RE
04:06pUber's UK drivers gain collective bargaining with union recognition
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar turns upward, yen slips as economic outlooks diverge
2Fed policymakers edge closer to opening debate around taper
3China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
4China's EV maker Li Auto expects monthly sales to reach 10,000 cars in Sept
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia wins 5G deal with DITO in the Philippines

HOT NEWS