Materials Flat Amid Chinese Commodity Price-Control Efforts -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials were more or less flat as China's efforts to rein in commodity prices appeared to take effect.

With a series of moves designed to stop speculation, China has succeeded in slowing a runaway rally in copper, iron-ore, aluminum and other industrial metals' prices. The price of copper closed Wednesday about 5% below its record high in New York, marked earlier in May.

A U.S. federal judge shut down an attempt by Bayer to limit all future liability related to its popular Roundup weedkiller, concluding in an order that the proposal would benefit the company much more than Roundup users who blame the product for causing cancer.

05-26-21 1626ET