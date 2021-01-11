Materials Flat Amid Civil Unrest Fears -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials were flat amid fears of further U.S. civil unrest.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation warned that armed protests in all 50 states could occur around the time of Joe Biden's presidential inauguration next week.

Gold futures finished flat in volatile trading, as an increase in the relative value of the dollar put pressure on the currency-sensitive precious metal. Some of that pressure was alleviated by a crash in the value of bitcoin, viewed by some investors as an alternative "dollar hedge."

Steelmaker Commercial Metals said its profit fell for the latest quarter as it incurred higher costs and expenses and its sales declined in North America.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-21 1715ET