Materials Flat As Dollar Weakens On Jobs Data -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials were more or less flat as the dollar weakened in response to better-than-anticipated weekly jobs data.

New weekly jobless claims fell by 35,000 to 310,000 for the week ended Sept. 4, the lowest tally since the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic, alleviating fears about the economic impact of the Delta variant. Growth worries had driven up the relative value of the dollar in recent sessions.

Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to changes in the relative value of the dollar, ticked up to close just below the psychologically significant $1800-per-ounce level.

Brazilian miner Vale, the world's biggest iron ore producer, has developed new processing technology that should reduce both production costs and carbon emissions, according to analysts at brokerage Jefferies.

