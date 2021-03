Producers of metals and other raw materials were flat as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for global economic growth.

Aluminum futures rose 2.6% to $2,227 a metric ton in London after local officials in the Chinese city of Baotou, Inner Mongolia, reportedly ordered the shutdown of some industrial production and power plants in order to meet energy consumption targets.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-21 1628ET