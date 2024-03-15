Producers of metals and other raw materials were flat as traders anticipated more inflation.

Wholesale inflation this week heated up more than anticipated, in a development that could indicate metals and other input prices are undergoing a second wave of gains.

Gold futures slipped for the session and for the week, but remain within 2% of all-time highs above $2100 an ounce.

NAC Kazatomprom, the world's largest producer of uranium, booked a jump in full-year profit while revenue beat guidance on soaring uranium prices, and said global output won't cover market needs this decade.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-24 1755ET