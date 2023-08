Producers of metals and other raw materials were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for global demand.

South African platinum producer Impala Platinum Holdings reported a fall in profits for the fiscal year on lower revenue as prices and refining activity slowed.

South African gold miner Harmony Gold Mining swung to a net profit for fiscal 2023 as production increased.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-23 1713ET