Producers of metals and other raw materials rose and the sector inched back into positive territory for the year to date as a takeover soothed bank worries.

Fears that a bank run would ravage the entire U.S. regional banking sector were calmed by First Citizens Bancshares decision to take over the remains of Silicon Valley Bank.

The SPDR Select Sector Basic Materials exchange-traded fund, which tracks the basic materials industry group of the broad S&P 500, rose 1% to $77.70, which is just above the flat line for the year to date.

Investors remain concerned that the recent instability in banks would be enough to slow lending activity and trigger a significant recession.

"The central bank trade-off between crushing activity or living with inflation is now impossible to ignore as economic damage and financial cracks emerge," said strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute.

"That was evident in the Federal Reserve's forecast of recession this year and sticky inflation in years to come."

Shares of Cleveland Cliffs and U.S. Steel rose after The Wall Street Journal reported that both are ramping up production of electrical steel, a paper-thin steel needed to manufacture electric cars.

