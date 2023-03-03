Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders rotated back into cyclical sectors in light of strong services data.

The U.S. dollar dropped against rivals as investors tweaked expectations for interest rates, buoying commodities prices.

Brazilian iron mining giant Vale started a $485 million project to reuse tailings from a dam in the Brazilian state of Pará to produce high-quality feed for iron-ore pellet production.

U.S. Steel said it was considering a carbon-dioxide emissions venture at a Gary, Ind., mill.

