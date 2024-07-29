Producers of metals and other raw materials ticked up as traders rotated into the sector ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement.

Gold futures hovered within 3% of all-time highs ahead of the Fed decision.

Startup KoBold is making the latest attempt to deploy artificial intelligence to scour the earth for copper, lithium, nickel and cobalt, hoping to make prospecting activity more efficient by crunching data, The Wall Street Journal reported.

