Producers of metals and other raw materials rose sharply as fears about bank stability gave way to optimism about the outlook for global demand.

"We continue to expect commodities prices to trend higher in 2023 and beyond, buoyed by China's recovery, persistent production challenges, low inventories, and ongoing weather risks," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management.

Gold futures slipped to $1984.50 an ounce, as the subsidence of bank fears reduced safe-haven demand and the $2,000 level proved a significant psychological barrier.

03-29-23 1654ET