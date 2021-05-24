Log in
Materials Jumps On Anticipation Of Higher Commodities Prices -- Materials Roundup

05/24/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials rallied as traders bet the sector would profit from a steady increase in commodity prices for some time to come.

In recent weeks, investors have wavered on whether the spike in prices of copper, lumber, iron ore and other materials would be sustainable.

On Monday, however, shares of copper miner Freeport McMoRan, timberland giant Weyerhaeuser, and other commodities producers rebounded, and were closing in on all-time highs.

The price of gold and other commodity prices received a lift from a weakening in the relative value of the dollar.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-21 1632ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.13% 1.4154 Delayed Quote.3.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.22% 0.8298 Delayed Quote.5.48%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.54% 34393.98 Delayed Quote.11.77%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.28% 1.22157 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.013724 Delayed Quote.0.30%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.66% 0.72168 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY 0.30% 37.15 Delayed Quote.10.47%
