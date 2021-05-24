Materials Jumps On Anticipation Of Higher Commodities Prices -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rallied as traders bet the sector would profit from a steady increase in commodity prices for some time to come.

In recent weeks, investors have wavered on whether the spike in prices of copper, lumber, iron ore and other materials would be sustainable.

On Monday, however, shares of copper miner Freeport McMoRan, timberland giant Weyerhaeuser, and other commodities producers rebounded, and were closing in on all-time highs.

The price of gold and other commodity prices received a lift from a weakening in the relative value of the dollar.

