Materials Rally After Mixed Data, Bullard Comments -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials rallied after mixed economic data and quelled fears of a 100-basis point rate increase.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said a 100-basis-point hike was not necessarily the central bank's best tactical option, even as he advocated a more aggressive effort to tame inflation.

Wheat futures fell as Russia and Ukraine grew closer to a settlement that would reopen Black Sea grain export routes.

China, the world's largest producer of steel, is close to setting up a new state-owned group that will control all imports of steelmaking ingredients, as it seeks more control over resources because of tensions with the West.

