Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Materials Rally Amid Cyclical Bias -- Materials Roundup

12/02/2021 | 04:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Producers of metals and other raw materials rose as traders rotated back into economically cyclical sectors as fears about the Omicron variant subsided.

The SPDR Select Materials exchange-traded fund, which tracks the materials industry group of the Standard & Poor's 500, rose 2% for the session but remains more than 5% below its November peak.

The materials sector was among those that fell sharply Wednesday afternoon when a surprisingly high case tally from South Africa and the first reported Omicron case in the U.S. hit the tape.

Copper futures rose slightly, snapping a two-session losing streak.

Expectations that a tender for wheat by Saudi Arabia would include U.S. exports because of limitations with Russian exports spurred gains in wheat futures and other grains.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-21 1627ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28pTD CEO sees 'bumpy' road ahead after earnings top estimates; CIBC hit by higher costs
RE
04:27pMaterials Rally Amid Cyclical Bias -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:26pWall Street ends higher in robust rebound from Omicron-driven rout
RE
04:25pIMF says chief economist Gopinath to replace Okamoto as No. 2 official
RE
04:24pWELCOME TO THE TINDERVERSE : Tinder's CEO talks metaverse, virtual currency
RE
04:24pEnergy Climbs As Omicron Fears Subside -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:15pUAW workers vote to elect union leaders directly
RE
04:10pU.S. FTC sues to block Nvidia deal to buy Arm
RE
04:09pIMF says chief economist Gopinath to replace Okamoto as No. 2 official
RE
04:07pDollar gains, shares rise as Omicron fears subside
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar gains, shares rise as Omicron fears subside
2Analyst recommendations: American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twit..
3Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices
4China aviation authority issues airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 M..
5Omicron could pose 'significant' threat to global economy, Yellen says

HOT NEWS