Producers of metals and other raw materials rallied as investors rotated into value sectors from the high-flying tech sector and the embattled financial sector.

A new mining regulation unveiled by the Environmental Protection Agency is intended to save lives, and could deal another blow to the struggling U.S. coal industry, The Wall Street Journal reported.

02-08-24 1737ET