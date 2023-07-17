Producers of metals and other raw materials climbed, shaking off disappointing data on China's economy that had damped risk appetite earlier in the day.

Gold prices settled lower following their biggest weekly advance since April as weaker-than-expected GDP data out of China weighed on commodities prices.

China's GDP grew at a rate of 6.3% during the second quarter, slower than the 7.3% consensus reading from economists polled by FactSet.

The Biden administration blasted Russia's decision to halt participation in a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the move "unconscionable," and urged that the pact be restored.

Whitehaven Coal said fourth-quarter coal production rebounded amid drier weather along Australia's east coast, while a record average coal price across its fiscal 2023 has strengthened its cash position.

