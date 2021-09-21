Materials Shares Fall Amid Continued Concerns About China -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid continued concerns about China's economic prospects.

China's lack of action to save Evergrande could mean a slowdown in building activity, and thus demand for copper and iron ore could start to falter, AJ Bell's Russ Mould said.

Gold futures settled higher for a second straight session as the U.S. dollar edged back.

Traders also positioned themselves for a Federal Reserve policy statement and interest-rate projections at the conclusion of the two-day meeting on Wednesday.

