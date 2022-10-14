Advanced search
  News
  2. News
News
Materials Shares Fall as Gold Futures Slip -- Materials Roundup 

Materials Shares Fall as Gold Futures Slip -- Materials Roundup

10/14/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials sank as gold futures fell to their lowest settlement of the month so far.

Prices are down more than 3% for the week as a 75 basis point interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve next month looked to be locked in the wake of higher than expected U.S. consumer price inflation in September in data published Thursday.

Gold and silver "continue to trade in a strong inverse relationship with the powerful U.S. dollar index," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco.com, in a daily commentary.

And gold and silver bulls "remain perplexed by their metals' inability to catch a safe-haven bid amid heightened geopolitical and marketplace uncertainties."


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1706ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.56% 13510.65 Real-time Quote.10.47%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.49% 0.9719 Delayed Quote.-14.09%
GOLD -1.17% 1643.78 Delayed Quote.-8.47%
SILVER -3.25% 18.237 Delayed Quote.-18.17%
