Materials Shares Fall as Gold Futures Slip -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials sank as gold futures fell to their lowest settlement of the month so far.

Prices are down more than 3% for the week as a 75 basis point interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve next month looked to be locked in the wake of higher than expected U.S. consumer price inflation in September in data published Thursday.

Gold and silver "continue to trade in a strong inverse relationship with the powerful U.S. dollar index," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco.com, in a daily commentary.

And gold and silver bulls "remain perplexed by their metals' inability to catch a safe-haven bid amid heightened geopolitical and marketplace uncertainties."

