  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Materials Shares Fall as U.S. Dollar Soars -- Materials Roundup

09/23/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
Producers of metals and other raw materials sank.

Gold futures settled at their lowest price since April 2020, under pressure as the U.S. dollar soared versus major rivals and short-term bond yields jumped amid fears aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could spark a global recession.

In corporate news, Oz Minerals, the target of a recent takeover bid from BHP Group, said its board has approved the 1.7 billion Australian dollar (US$1.1 billion) West Musgrave copper-nickel project in Western Australia.

Meanwhile, a federal judge ruled U.S. Sugar can proceed with its planned purchase of rival Imperial Sugar, rejecting a Justice Department antitrust challenge to the deal.

The Justice Department, which sued last November to challenge the merger, argued the deal would lead to higher prices for consumers in key parts of the country.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1642ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.96% 0.88666 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.96% 93.597 Delayed Quote.14.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.01% 1.13642 Delayed Quote.6.89%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -1.12% 0.64093 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.69% 0.65307 Delayed Quote.-8.93%
BHP GROUP LIMITED 0.55% 38.17 Delayed Quote.15.68%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -1.87% 1.66353 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.24% 1.48423 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
GOLD -1.71% 1643.56 Delayed Quote.-8.87%
OZ MINERALS LIMITED 1.69% 26.5 Delayed Quote.-7.65%
HOT NEWS