  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest News 

Materials Shares Gain Amid 'Santa Claus Rally' -- Materials Roundup

12/29/2021 | 05:01pm EST
Producers of metals and other raw materials rose amid a "Santa Claus rally," that frequently comes during the year's last five trading days and the first two sessions of the new year.

Since 1950, the S&P 500 has ended higher about 77% of the time during the period, according to Dow Jones Market Data, with an average gain of 1.3%.

Gold futures closed lower Wednesday, but the precious metal finished above a psychological significantly level, after steeper losses dragged it below $1,800, a price that the contract has struggled to hold above since November.

The decline for the yellow metal came amid some weakness in the U.S. dollar and a rise in longer dated Treasury yields. Silver, copper and platinum also all settled lower.

A banner year for grain prices has U.S. farmers aiming to plant even more corn, wheat and soybeans than they did in a record 2021. But high fertilizer prices, forecasts of more wild weather and the threat that China slows its buying loom over the year ahead.

Analysts project that grain prices in 2022 will back off as global supplies catch up to demand. Prices have eased since reaching highs in May but remain at levels unseen in eight years.

Year-to-date, corn futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade are up 27%, and wheat futures are up 25%.

Soybeans, up nearly 5% for the year, started 2021 at their highest levels since 2014.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

HOT NEWS