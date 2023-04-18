Producers of metals and other raw materials moved higher.

Gold futures scored their first gain in three sessions after back-to-back losses saw prices briefly dip below $2,000 an ounce a day earlier.

"This could be another volatile week for the precious metal due to more speeches from Fed officials," said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM.

The Fed will also release its latest Beige Book, a report on current economic conditions, on Wednesday after the settlement for gold futures.

A lack of new mining activity has added to worries that there won't be enough copper for the energy transition, a popular topic at this week's World Copper Conference in Santiago, Chile.

