Producers of metals and other raw materials moved higher amid muted trading.

Gold prices declined, briefly slipping below the key $2,000-an-ounce threshold for the first time in a week, following a Friday selloff that saw the most-active gold futures contract snap a streak of weekly gains. Gold has weakened as the greenback has found support on the back of comments from Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller, who said Friday that the U.S. central bank needs to continue raising interest rates because inflation is "still much too high." Strength in the dollar can weigh on dollar-denominated gold prices.

Prices of both gold and silver touched their highest levels in more than a year last week, the latest milestone in a rapid rally that has seen the price of gold approach its strongest level ever.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1742ET