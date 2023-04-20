Producers of metals and other raw materials fell amid economic concerns.

The ongoing earnings season has put a spotlight on the waning ability of the U.S. consumer to continue propping up the U.S. economy. "The main takeaway from earnings season so far is that consumer demand is weakening," said Robert Schein, chief investment officer at Blanke Schein Wealth Management.

Rio Tinto reported record first-quarter iron-ore shipments from its mammoth Australian mining operations, but downgraded its full-year copper-production estimate, citing a conveyor outage at its Kennecott mine near Salt Lake City, Utah.

Steel Dynamics said order backlogs for its steel deck and joist business stretch into October and November because of the continued strength in the market for factory and industrial buildings.

Nucor also said it isn't seeing weakening demand for steel, despite signs of increasing gloominess elsewhere in the U.S. economy.

Ukrainian authorities have asked Turkey to seize a ship carrying what prosecutors in Kyiv say is thousands of tons of grain stolen from areas of Ukraine occupied by Russia, according to correspondence reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

