Producers of metals and other raw materials fell, stalling a recent rally.

Gold futures slipped, pressured by U.S. dollar strength after strong U.S. May housing starts and building permits data.

The housing data suggested the economy remained healthy and the Federal Reserve was likely to raise its benchmark interest rate again in July.

Some of the tech industry's most prominent investors are doubling down on one of Silicon Valley's latest unicorns: a mining startup.

Berkeley, Calif.-based KoBold Metals, which explores for metals such as copper, lithium and cobalt using artificial intelligence, is raising around $200 million in a fundraising round, said co-founder and Chief Executive Kurt House.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian government on Tuesday opened the door for deep-sea mining in its waters, despite opposition from environmental groups and a growing list of nation states arguing to ban the practice.

